Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 169,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

