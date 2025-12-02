Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading 20.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 5,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

About Scentre Group

(Get Free Report)

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.