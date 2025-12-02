Samsara (IOT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $398.9210 million for the quarter. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.79 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,535.75. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $1,324,670.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,625.76. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,488,365 shares of company stock valued at $133,791,975. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $4,053,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Samsara by 45.6% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Samsara by 23.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

