Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,203. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.42.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

