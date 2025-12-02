Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Donna Epps Purchases 422 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director Donna Epps bought 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saia Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $581.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 41.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saia by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Saia by 9.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 373,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

