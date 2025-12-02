Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,410 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $251.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.84 and its 200 day moving average is $299.10. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

