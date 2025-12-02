Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,159.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.95.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The business’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,687.12. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,526.64. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

