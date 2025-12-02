Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,035,000 after purchasing an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rubrik by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,159,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 388.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after buying an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 110,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

