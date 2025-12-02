Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,588,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 946,904 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $8,657,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,307,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,509.32. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.0%

AEO opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

