Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.09 Million Position in Yum China $YUMC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 95.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $248,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,896. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,731. This represents a 17.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $878,397. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.