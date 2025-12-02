Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 36.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 3.3%

CW opened at $545.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.46 and a 200-day moving average of $504.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

