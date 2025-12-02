Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,350,349.46. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,113,960 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

