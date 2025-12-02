Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Genpact Limited $G

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,129,000 after acquiring an additional 710,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,480,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,434,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genpact by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,617,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 983,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,501,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 203,015 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,979.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

