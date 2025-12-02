RR Advisors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

RR Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 8.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $34,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,879,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

