RR Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy accounts for 1.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Viper Energy worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viper Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after buying an additional 2,921,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities set a $54.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

