RR Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,471,000. Kinetik comprises 5.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinetik by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Kinetik by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $276,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares in the company, valued at $127,486,934.87. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

KNTK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinetik from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

KNTK opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

