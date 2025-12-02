RR Advisors LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 1.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 767.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Dilation Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,690.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,563,433.22. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Vistra Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

