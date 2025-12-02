Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 56.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.46. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.