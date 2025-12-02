Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $12.1247 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.7%

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

