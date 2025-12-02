Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 2,409.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 519,601 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 46.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.