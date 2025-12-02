Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at Citizens Jmp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $68,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $18,998. This trade represents a 98.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 41.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after purchasing an additional 785,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

