Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.58 and a beta of 1.98. Roku has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

