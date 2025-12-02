Robotti Robert Sells 5,110 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 937,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,228,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,992,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after purchasing an additional 528,367 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 422,729 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

