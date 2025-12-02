Robotti Robert Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises approximately 1.2% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.8%

TNL stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,072.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $38,112.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,776 shares of company stock worth $13,080,628. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.