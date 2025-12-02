Robotti Robert Lowers Stock Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Robotti Robert reduced its stake in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in HudBay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,076,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,053,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 210,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 306,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

