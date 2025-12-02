Robotti Robert Acquires 94,902 Shares of Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,902 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises about 25.9% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.06% of Tidewater worth $136,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tidewater by 4,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDW opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Zacks Research downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

