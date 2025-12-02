Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 25,765 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up 1.2% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $286,130,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $274,744,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 310.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

