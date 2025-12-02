Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

