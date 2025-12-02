Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. United Rentals comprises 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $152,069,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $7,514,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,021,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

URI stock opened at $804.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $851.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

