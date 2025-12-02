Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

