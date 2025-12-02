Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

