River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,639 Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,172,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $49,475,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of ACA opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $111.19.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcosa
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.