River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,073,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,886,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $92.50.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,336.88. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

