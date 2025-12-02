River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,221 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

