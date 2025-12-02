River Road Asset Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Ovintiv by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

