River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in CSG Systems International by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.81.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

