River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

