River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,999 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Roth Capital cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

