River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,140 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,140 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EL opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

