Ripple USD Price Hits $1.00 (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Ripple USD has a market cap of $53.10 million and $72.18 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripple USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripple USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,027,698,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,027,698,082.539. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99982102 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $73,020,189.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripple USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripple USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.