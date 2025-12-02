Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,148 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Perrigo by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 35.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.Perrigo’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -305.26%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,377.50. The trade was a 75.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox purchased 1,255 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,124.55. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Zacks Research cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.