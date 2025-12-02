Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.