Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 20,238 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 59.0% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.2%

Dutch Bros stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

