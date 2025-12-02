Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,762 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 113.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 132.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 566,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 14,960,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,042,855.44. This trade represents a 3.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $250,011.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 340,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,252.28. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,926,480 shares of company stock worth $60,909,531. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of REZI stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

