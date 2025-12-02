Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 220.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,303,000 after buying an additional 90,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $146.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.83. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,607.04. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,977.90. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

