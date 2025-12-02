Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,200 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Qiagen by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

