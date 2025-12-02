Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,299 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $386.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

