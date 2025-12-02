Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,422 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 731,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 17,128.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of INDB opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $10,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 288,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,176,361.14. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,650. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,941,540. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Independent Research set a $83.00 target price on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

