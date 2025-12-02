Rezolve AI’s (RZLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 266.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rezolve AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

RZLV opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Rezolve AI has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

