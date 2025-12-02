Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of Revolution Medicines worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 42.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,584,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $4,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,609,554.04. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,271 shares of company stock worth $17,288,733. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a $80.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

